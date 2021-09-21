KHARTOUM — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the coup attempt foiled on Tuesday was orchestrated by elements inside and outside the army.

“What happened today is a coup orchestrated by elements inside and outside the army and was preceded by a systematic incitement and high-level arrangement and coordination,” said Hamdok in a speech broadcast by Sudan’s official TV. He stressed the importance of reforming the security and military bodies and continuing the procedures of dismantling the regime of the ousted former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. The prime minister further announced the arrest of all the leaders of the coup attempt which took place in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Sudanese government has confirmed control over the security situation in Khartoum after foiling the coup attempt. “On Tuesday morning, a failed coup attempt was carried out by a group of armed forces officers from the remnants of the former regime,” Hamza Baloul Al-Amir, Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman, said in a statement. According to unofficial sources, around 40 officers, most of whom belong to the armored corps of the Sudanese army, were involved in the attempted coup.

