For those looking for speed, efficiency and comfort, VIP-IBC’s platform is the best possible solution

How efficient is it to toggle in and out of, let’s say 10 bookmakers, looking for the best odds? And how disappointing would it be to reach the final one, realize that the best price was on the first one, return to it, only to find out that it has crashed? And how frustrating would it be, to find exactly what you need and then be hit with the fact that you want to fund the account with cryptocurrency, and the establishment doesn’t accept the method? Wouldn’t it be the perfect time to consider the best betting platform?

That’s what VIP-IBC claims to be

Let’s examine the truth of the claim. What we have here is a quite informative introduction page. With guides and tutorials on how to use the various facilities, forms to fill out for the financial transactions and profiles for the betting establishments they work with and the payment methods available. And the word is that, soon, there will be an additional section with various bet assisting calculators and converters. The total translates to extra care been taken to help punters make the most out of the industry.

After gaining access to the platform itself, what we have is speed and efficiency. The odds are promptly arranged for a quick comparison and selection, while after placing the order, the placement of the wagers is lightning fast. All of it, designed to be compatible with mobile devices, so, no need for an extra app. However, are those enough to brand VIP-IBC as the best betting platform?

It’s the little things that matter

Let’s add information to the question before making the determination. While sections for the Terms and Conditions, the Privacy Policy and the Acceptable Police are expected (they are mandatory in fact), a section that contains the T&Cs of all the cooperating bookies, is not. The sections for the affiliates and the API are also more or less, a standard issue. However, all of it would be hard to find in 21 languages. And it would be even harder to receive customer support in all of them either via Skype, the chat function or an e-mail.

And now the question is if the customers can sleep easy at night, knowing that all of it is safe. The answer, at least in reference to the bookmakers, is that they are all vetted under a strict process for compliance with a set of criteria. This is meant as a warranty that everything will be above board. As far as the security of the financials and the personal data is concerned, the encryption protocols are not just in use. They are updated on an almost daily basis.

Speed is not only a matter of the automation

There are ample means of making a deposit. Especially for the residents of certain areas that need to be able to use cryptocurrencies to deposit & withdraw. The people behind the site act quickly. Crediting a betting account is almost immediate (worst case scenario is to take a couple of hours). Withdrawals may take a little longer as they are subject to procedures before an outcome can be cleared.

More or less, the core of the services is the same for just about every platform. However, it’s the little things that matter, and the extra mile taken to assist the customers, that make the difference. And on this issue VIP-IBC warrants the recommendation. People looking for comfort, speed and efficiency should register for an account at the best betting platform.

