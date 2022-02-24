The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has slapped Tooro United with UGX 500,000 fine using unbranded Jerseys.

It is understood that the Uganda Premier League (UPL) side used the Jerseys in two league games, away to Express FC and at home to Onduparaka FC, a move that is in contravention of the UPL rules and thus bringing the game of football into disrepute.

The developments were made official on Thursday, February 24 through a document signed by the Competitions Disciplinary Panel Chairman Deo Mutabazi.

As a consequence, Tooro have been instructed to pay the fine and produce proof of it’s payment to the commiittee and to the UPL adminstration.

The fine is to be paid within 15 days from reciept of the decision, that is by 10th March 2022.

In event that the club fails to pay the fine within the stipulated time, the management of UPL will automatically deducted UGX 1,000,000(Uganda Shillings One Million) from the club’s sponsorship funds.

This is a set back in Tooro United’s quest to fend off the drop this season as the club is understood to be struggling financially.

After failing to pay several players in the first round of the current season, they went on a transfer spree as they recruited others (players).

They have performed relatively well since the second round started, winning once and drawing the other two of their three games.

Despite the improved form, Tooro United still sit bottom of the Uganda Premier League with just nine points collected all season.

Following elimination from the Uganda Cup on Wednesday, they returns to league action away to Police FC on Tuesday, March 01.

