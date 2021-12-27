Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs UDF FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Monday, 27-12-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC will be hoping to continue their recent run of form when they host UPDF FC on Tuesday.

Since losing at home to URA FC late last month, the Venoms have gone on a five-game unbeaten run, winning four and drawing the other of the five fixture.

The good run of form has seen them move to within two points of leaders KCCA FC with the Kasasiro Boys having played a game more.

Ahead of the encounter at Kitende, the only concerns is how the hosts have been grinding out victories of late.

In both their last two games, Vipers have won just 1-0 including away to 10-man Bright Stars last week.

Having closed in on KCCA, Venoms head coach Roberto Oliviera will not mind much abut the fashion in which three points are attained.

For UPDF, they have slowed down of late after starting the campaign all guns blazing.

The Army side who climbed as high as third on the log, have now gone three games without victory (D1 L2).

After 12 rounds, they now sit 7th with 18 points and are coming off a 1-1 draws against BUL FC in Bombo.

Vipers will be without vice-captain Paul Willa who is suspended due to accumulation of three yellow cards. The trio of Richard Basangwa, Lawrence Tezikya and Umar Kyebatala are all long-term absentees.

UPDF are expected to be without Bernard Muwanga once again due to injury. Dickens Okwir is yet to secure his licence so he is not eligible to face his former employers. However, Shaban Wasswa is fit again and expected to feature.

This will be the 7th meeting between the two sides since November 2017. In the past six meetings between the two, Vipers have won four and drawn the other two. The last time the two sides met at Kitende, the Uganda Cup second leg fixture ended 1-1.

