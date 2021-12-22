Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 0-0 Express FC

Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Wednesday, December 22

Express FC produced a strong defensive display to draw 0-0 away to KCCA on Wednesday.

The Red Eagles who have now gone 10 matches without defeat came with an intention to take at least a points from the contest, a move they executed.

On a day that they barely troubled KCCA’s goal, Charles Musiige failed to convert after he was teed up by Eric Kambale in what was the visitors’ best chance to score.

At the other end, the hosts asked several questions of the Express back-line but could not find a way past the brilliant Denis Otim.

Ashraf Mugume fired wide from distance, Sadat Anaku was twice denied by Otim.

Wing-back Roger Mato came the closest to finding the winner but his low attempt brushed off the post and into touch.

The point sees KCCA move two points clear at the top of the standings on 28 points. Vipers who are second have 26 points having played a game less than the Kasasiro Boys.

For Express, they climb into 5th with 20 points from 12 games.

In their next fixtures, KCCA are away to Onduparaka FC on Monday, December 27 while Express host Busoga United the following day.

The other games played on Wednesday saw Arua Hill SC stun Wakiso Giants 2-1, URA eased past Mbarara City 2-0, SC Villa edged Busoga United 1-0 while UPDF and BUL drew 1-1.

