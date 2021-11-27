Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 0-2 URA FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Saturday, November 27

URA FC ended Vipers unbeaten start to the season thanks to a 2-0 victory on Saturday, November 27.

Joackim Ojera and Cromwel Rwothomio netted for the Tax Collectors on a day that almost everything went their way.

Vipers who were without star-striker Yunus Ssentamu struggled up front and always looked suspect at the back whenever the pacey URA strikers ran at them.

Vipers struggled to create chances throughout the 90 minutes and resorted to crosses into the area plus speculative attempt, for goals.

Milton Karisa nearly handed them the lead but his header from Bright Anukani’s corner rattled the crossbar.

Manzoki speculativly tried his luck from distance but could only trouble the skies while Bobosi Byaruhanga shot wide from just outside the area.

The Venoms best chance fell to Karisa. After he made a desperate run into the area, the forward side-footed Paul Willa’s longball towards goal but Hudu Mulikyi was on hand to clear before it crossed the line.

For URA, their first real assault on the Vipers goal lead to the opening goal as Steven Mukwala made a powerful run down the left, beat both Paul Willa and Halid Lwaliwa for pace before squaring for Ojera to poke into an empty net.

Mukwala and Rwothomio were a thorn in the feet of the Venoms defence all day long and on several occasions created half chances for the visitors.

It came as no surprise that it was one of them who put the game to bed as Rwothomio benefited from a mistake by Fabian Mutomboro who failed to gather Ashraf Mandela’s cross, to slot home the second with 16 minutes to play.

URA did not create a lot going forward but made the chances they created count.

Kyeyune twice worried Mutombora off the set play but, first, shot over before forcing the custodian into an angled save.

This is URA’s fourth victory over the Venoms in the last seven meetings between the two sides with Vipers winning just once in that period.

Loss means that Vipers stay in second spot but are now six points behind leaders KCCA FC who have 19 points from seven games.

For URA, they climb into 7th with 10 points having played five games so far.

Related