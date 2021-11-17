The organizing committee of the 2021 Airtel-FUFA Awards has released all thirteen nominees and the voting procedure of the 2021 Awards categories.

The latest nominees were revealed during the press conference held at FUFA house in Mengo on Wednesday, November 17.

The categories revealed included Fans’ favorite foreign-based player of the year, Male and Women Coach of the year, Beach Soccer and Futsal players of the year, Member Association of the year, Member Association of the Year, FUFA Presidential Award, Fair Play Award, Best XI men, Best XI women and Best Squad of a particular year in addition to the Male and Female player of the year nominees who were released earlier.

Meanwhile, on Monday, November 22, the nominees for female player of the year award will be trimmed from five to three whereas the final three for Male player of the year category will be confirmed two days later, on Wednesday.

The five nominees for the female player of the year category that was revealed on October 21 are Lady Doves FC players in Daisy Nakaziro and Fazilah Ikwaput, Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens) and Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies).

Vipers’ trio Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Yunus Sentamu, Express FC forward Erick Kenzo Kambale and URA captain Shafik Kagimu are the nominees for the male player of the year award.

This year the winners will be rewarded on Saturday, December 4 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The nominees from the six categories that were revealed on Wednesday:

Airtel FUFA coach of the year

-Morley Byekwaso (U-20 Hippos team)

-Wasswa Bbosa (Express)

-Hussein Mbalangu (Arua Hill SC/Mbarara City FC)

Airtel FUFA Women football coach of the year

-Fred Musiime (Lady Doves)

-Sida Alex (She Maroons)

-Ayub Khalifa (U-20 Women National team)

Beach Soccer player of the year nominees

-Wasswa Emmanuel (St. Lawrence Beach Soccer Club)

-Kigozi Ambrose (Buganda Royal Beach Soccer Club)

-Kawawulo Isma (MUBS Beach Soccer Club).

Member Associations’ award nominees

-Express FC (Club)

-Uganda Youth Football Association (Special Interest Group)

-Kampala Region Football Association (Region Football Association).

Futsal Player of the year nominees

-Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent)

-Mutyaba Travis (Synergy FC)

-Najib Muwonge (Mengo FC).

Fans Favourite Ugandan foreign based player

-Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

-Fahad Bayo (Ashdod FC, Israel)

-Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens, Kenya)

-Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania).

Other categories

-Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Men)

-Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Women)

-Airtel – FUFA Fair Play Award 2021

-Airtel FUFA Presidential Award 2021

Related