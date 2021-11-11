FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda 1-1 Kenya

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Thursday, 11-11-2021

Fahad Bayo robbed Kenya goalkeeper Brian Bwire of the ball and slotted into an empty net to ensure the latest Migingo derby ends in a stalemate.

With Uganda looking beaten, the Israel based striker showed character and determination as he ran towards Bwire who was wasting time, poked the ball before the custodian had fully gathered it and raced onto it before equalizing for the Cranes on 89 minutes.

Earlier Michael Olunga had put Kenya ahead as he headed past Charles Lukwago from a free-kick on 62 minutes.

Kenya had the better chances to win the game but Olunga failed to beat Lukwago in a one-on-one situation before Anthony Wambani saw an effort cleared off the line by Aziz Kayondo.

The Harambe Stars looked dangerous on the break especially after scoring and Olunga could have doubled his tally but shot wide from inside the area.

Uganda were deprived of inspiration throughout the afternoon and were lucky not to lose the game.

The Cranes best opening fell to defender Bevis Mugabi but the Motherwell FC defender could not keep his effort down after Brian Bwire fumbled with Bobosi Byaruhanga’s fierce shoot from a free-kick.

The introduction of Ibrahim Orit and Milton Karisa temporarily breathed life into the Cranes attack but after the former forced Bwire into a decent save, they were punished at the other end as Olunga pulled at the back post to expertly head past the hapless Lukwago. Then life seemed to have been taken out of the Cranes as they resorted into hopeful plays.

Uganda never looked like they could get back into the game as Kenya stood firm at the back and tried to hit them on the counter until Bayo’s comical equalizer.

The result means Kenya now moves to five points while Uganda stay on eight. Mali have 10 points and will progress to the next phase of qualification if they beat Rwanda.

