KAMPALA, UGANDA – As the Premier League roars back to life, Guinness Uganda has taken football fever to new heights with the launch of Guinness Matchday, a high-energy campaign that puts fans right at the centre of the action. As the official beer sponsor of the Premier League, Guinness is set to transform football viewing experiences across Uganda with a season full of thrilling activations.

The kickoff event, hosted at the Garden City rooftop in Kampala on Saturday, marked the start of the 2024/25 season in spectacular style.

Fans were treated to live match analysis and commentary from some of Uganda’s top football pundits, along with Premier League trivia and “predict and win” contests that saw many walk away with exclusive Guinness-branded merchandise and other exciting prizes.

But the real showstopper was the announcement of the ultimate prize: as part of the Guinness Matchday campaign, lucky fans will have the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the United Kingdom to watch their favourite Premier League team live in action. These winners will be selected through a series of lucky draws during various activations held throughout the season, making every Guinness Matchday event an opportunity to turn dreams into reality.

Matilda Babuleka, UBL’s Head of Beer, shared her excitement about the new partnership and its significance for football fans in Uganda.

“As the Official Beer of the Premier League, Guinness is all about creating unforgettable experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love. This partnership is a huge milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to take football celebrations to every corner of Uganda, uniting fans with the energy and passion that only Guinness can deliver,” Babuleka said

The excitement doesn’t stop in Kampala. Guinness Matchday is going on tour, bringing the same electric atmosphere to football fans across the country. From bustling cities to smaller towns, Guinness will be hosting viewing parties complete with expert match analysis, immersive fan experiences, and plenty of chances to win exciting rewards.

“For us, it’s all about the fans. We’re not stopping in Kampala—we’re taking Guinness Matchday on the road to ensure that every football fan, in every corner of Uganda, gets to experience the same excitement and magic. We’re putting Guinness Matchday on wheels and bringing it to you,” Babuleka added.

In addition, Guinness is partnering with official fan clubs of some of the biggest Premier League teams, enhancing the Matchday events with even more excitement and camaraderie. These partnerships will offer fans the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and celebrate their teams in an environment that only Guinness can create.

The launch event was not just about football—it was a true celebration. DJ Melvyn and Linda Dane kept the party alive with electric performances, spinning a lively mix of Amapiano, Kidandali, and Afrobeats that had revelers dancing long after the final whistle.

With Guinness Matchday, football fans across Uganda are set to experience the Premier League like never before—brimming with passion, excitement, and, of course, the perfect pint of Guinness.

