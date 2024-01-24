KAMPALA – Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) youngster Hassan Mubiru has admitted he has been frustrated by his lack of playing time at the club this season.

Mubiru has made just a few appearances under manager Abdullah Mubiru and has often featured in cameo spells off the substitutes bench.

Mubiru’s agent, Hajji Adam Ntale Golooba said his client has since threatened to quit football over growing frustration that is already taking a toll on his mental health.

Mr. Ntale also the Managing Director of Ntale Products said the threats by his client have greatly shocked him because he has a lot of hope in Mubiru being one of the shining stars in the country today.

“Mubiru has a four-year contract with KCCA but he is remaining with only two years. What I would advise KCCA FC management is to always find means of keeping players active on the pitch and where it’s not possible, such players should be released out to other willing clubs,” Mr. Ntale was quoted by UG Standard.

He said that Mubiru has since been taken to a physician for further management.

This website understands that Mubiru has attracted interest from other top clubs including top KCCA rivals throughout the transfer window but chose to stay because of his dedication to the team.

It is not immediately clear whether the 19-year-old has had conversations with Abdullah Mubiru but a source at KCCA said that the player is working hard and waiting for his opportunity.

“It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not him.

“He loves the club, but it’s important for him to play. He is still young. Maybe his agent should speak to the club and they let him know what is required,” an official said requesting to remain anonymous to speak confidently on the matter.

On his part, KCCA head coach, Abdullah Mubiru said he was not aware of the player’s reported mental health struggles, saying that he trained well during their last meeting.

“I always tell the players why I have not added them on the team that will be playing and so, Hassan was told the reason why he won’t be playing in our next match,” Coach Mubiru said but promised to probe the matter.

He said measures are in place to protect players’ mental health at KCCA.

KCCA FC play Admin Bugisu United FC at Mbale Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 16:00 East African time in round 64 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

