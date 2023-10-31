The package that BET-IBC offers goes well above and beyond the requirements of the trade

Sports betting can be an exciting hobby. Many fans enjoy using their knowledge to make money while watching their favorite sports. To do that, they need to get an account at any of the leading Asian and European bookmakers. However, there is a number of issues attached to the concept. A questionnaire that BET-IBC, the best betting agent for Sportsbooks and Exchanges, comes in to provide responses to.

And the list is long:

Is the bookmaker they want to work with reliable?

Would they be living in a location that is prohibited?

Are their money and personal information safe?

Do they offer the possibility of using cryptos to fund a betting account?

The core of the endeavor

First, let’s separate the weed from the chaff. BET-IBC is a broker not a bookmaker. Their job is to mediate between the punters and the betting establishments, when the former cannot (or do not want to) open an account on their own. The agents do not get involved with the actual betting process, the odds or the limits that are available to the bettors.

Apart from the above, the services that the customers get, are designed to respond to their three major concerns. Additionally, BET-IBC also provides a full series of assisting tools and other tutorials that are supposed to help people make the most out of the betting industry. Including a team of professional tipsters provide insights three times per week, free of charge.

Addressing the first basic concern

The first concern that potential online bettors have is related to the safety and security of both their money and their personal data. To feel secure, they need two things:

That the bookmakers that claim to be at the top of the list, do live up to their reputation and will not subject them to fraud, and

That no one who is not supposed to, will ever get their hands on information they should not have.

The response to the first aspect is given by the evaluation of each bookmaker that BET-IBC cooperates with. There are criteria in place to make sure that everything is above board. If they do not match the requirements, they do not make it to the list of top Asian and European bookmakers that the broker represents.

On the second part of the equation, the encryption and safeguarding protocols in place get updated almost on a daily basis, so that what should not be accessed by praying eyes, stays confidential.

Addressing the other concerns

Punters want not only to be able to fund their accounts, but to collect the proceeds immediately. Not to mention that residents of certain areas of the world, do not get online unless they are given the chance to use cryptocurrencies for their deposits and withdrawals. On this issue, there are ample selections available to cover all needs. From the most modern digital methods, to the most traditional banking systems.

However, all of the above need one more link in the chain to work. People need to know that there is someone to have their backs, should any problem arise, or if there are any questions to be asked. Especially for a site that is offered in the massive number of 31 languages. There is a customer support service that is available for all of them on a 24/7 basis through Skype, chat or email.

The concept works fine

Adding to all of the above:

a site that is quite functional, user friendly and optimized for use by cellphones

unbiased profiles of a number of bookmakers and payment methods

a section on trading software and other bet assisting tools

a teaching blog where the ins and outs of the betting industry are addressed

and we have a total that’s well above and beyond the requirements. If any bettor wants to open an account via agent, then we have no reason not to recommend this agent. In fact, we can honestly make an assessment here that we have one of the best ones in the business.

