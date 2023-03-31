Lands minister Judith Nabakooba, has flagged off The Giant Stars, a school football team affiliated to Royal Giant High School, Mityana to Durban, South Africa.

The Giant Stars will compete in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Schools Championship to be held in Durban South Africa from 5th to 8th April this year.

During the flag off, Nabakooba urged the players to put God first in the competitions and work towards winning the competitions.

“These competitions are not only about Royal Giant High School, but Uganda as a whole. When you go to these competitions, know you are representing Uganda. I urge you to put God first when going in these competitions and work towards winning,” she said.

The minister also said the government is doing everything to prioritise sports in the country.

“I thank the school administration for prioritising sports. Government is putting a lot of emphasis in promoting sports to cater for the youth,” she said.

“I urge you players to have discipline, consistence and hard work. This will take you far. Those value are key in anyone’s success.”

Mr Benon Ntambi, the school’s director, commended the football players for working hard, saying that they have not qualified for the competitions by mistake.

Ntambi however said the school still has some challenges such as lack of enough sportswear and other tools such as shenanigans.

“I commend the team for the putting in the work to make sure that we reach this far as a team. It’s not an easy but we managed to make it. We are only challenged by lack of enough sportswear and other tools that needed such as Shenanigans. We hope that by the time they set off on Sunday, these will be available,” he said.

Frank Mulindwa, the team’s coach, said the team has been prepared enough to compete on continental level. He said the players are now more confident than in the past, something he said has come as a result of playing tough times.

“We have tried out best to build this team and now it is paying off. This team is more than ready to face off with continental giants. They are confident because they have faced tough teams in the past, and I believe we shall triumph,” he said.

The Giant Stars competed for in National Schools Competitions where they emerged victorious after battling it out with top sides in school football such as St’ Mary’s Kitende, King’s College Buddo, Kibuli SS, among others.

They went on to compete in the regional school’s tournament (CECAFA Schools Championship) where they also emerged champions in both East and Central Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related