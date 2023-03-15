On Tuesday March, 14, 2023, I&M Bank hosted golfers, stakeholders and media at a press conference to announce what promises to be the biggest prized amateur golfing series in the region.

The much-anticipated tourney dubbed Serena 63 Golf Series, will be a golf competition that runs over a 40-week period where players will be required to play a minimum of 36 18-hole rounds of golf to qualify for the main prizes.

The tournament will be held at one of the best golf courses in the region- the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, an 18-hole golf course situated on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Known for its prominent flagship golf tournament in Kenya, I&M Bank Uganda is partnering with its Kenyan counterpart to share on-course moments with the winners of the Serena 63 Golf series.

The Acting Managing Director I&M Bank Uganda, Mr. Sam Ntulume said the bank’s vision in Uganda, and across the region, is to create shared value for its stakeholders.

“I&M Bank Uganda’s vision is to create shared value for our stakeholders, and golf enthusiasts are a big part of the cohort. Our commitment towards supporting the game of golf is well documented across the region, because we feel the game mirrors the bank’s success in so many ways. I&M Bank Kenya has organised successful I&M Bank Corporate Golf Tournaments, and we are set to do even bigger things for the game here in Uganda,” Mr. Ntulume said.

As the best tee-off at the tournament, I&M Bank Uganda has vowed to give the most dominant drivers of the golf ball an opportunity to play in the most sought-after exclusive I&M tournament in Kenya.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, I&M Bank said that aside from offering cash sponsorship to the series, the bank is going to offer exclusive invites to five golfers to participate in the said tournament.

“We are on board to ensure the Serena 63 Golf series is more exciting and rewarding for the golfing fraternity. Besides the financial boost, I&M Bank will also extend exclusive invites to five winners to participate in one of the biggest and most prestigious golfing tournaments in the region- the I&M invitational golf tournament in Kenya.

This is in partnership with Serena and Uganda Airlines who are respectively offering accommodation and flights,” said Nakiyaga.

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Director, Theodor Van Rooyen added that with the current course record set by Dizmas Ndiza at 63, the series will be offering prizes associated to 63 throughout the tournament.

“We chose to call this tournament Serena 63 series because of the course record Dizmas Ndiza set. The entry fee is also going to be Ugsh 63,000 and the winners will be based on the total of their best 18 scores,” he said.

Van Rooyen also stated that there will be quarterly prizes based on the order of merit as the competition progresses, as well as themed prizes to keep it exciting while the overall winners will be announced on December 9, 2023.

