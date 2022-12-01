Kenya’s reigning (ARC3) Junior African Champion Hamza Anwar, is set to debut his long awaited Ford Fiesta R5 car in Federation of Motorclubs of Uganda (FMU) Boxing day Sprint event.

The Sprint will be held in Busiika Motorsports Arena, Luwero district on 26 December.

The young Kenyan sensational driver will be accompanied by his father, Asad Anwar

the former Kenyan National rally Champion not as a co-driver but will also participate in the event driving the unspecified Mitsubishi car.

Hamza Anwar will debut his Ford Fiesta R5 car which was rumored to have been bought two months ago.

Hamza’s Ford Fiesta R5 in the parking yard

It’s not yet known but rumors have it that this Ford Fiesta R5 is the car Hamza Anwar expects to enter with in the 2023 ARC races.

This is all thanks to Amaanraj Rai and Rajiv Ruparelia efforts that Hamza Anwar is set to take part in the Sprint.

Hamza made his debut on Ugandan soil this year in the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally 2022 where he registered a DNF but enjoyed the Ugandan crowds; for this reason, he has chosen to return and thrill rally fans.

The Sprint will be the last event of the 2022 NRC and will score on the NRC under CRC category and 2wd.

With Hamza Anwar, Mark Lubega and Mike Mukula jr participating in the Sprint expect spirited fights between the three sons of Motorsports legends of Kenya versus Uganda

