KAMPALA —It was business unusual at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa, as the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open championship came to a climactic end on Saturday October 29th.

After grueling rounds of golf on the Serena Golf course greens, golfers were treated to a spectacle of Tusker Malt’s new 19th hole innovation; the TML Hospitality Village.

Creatively set on the shores of Lake Victoria at the Serena golf club parking area, the expansive hospitality village comprised of a comfy sitting lounge, table sitting decorated with white and green colors, a beautiful stage with well curated mood lighting, well-lit Tusker Malt bars, as well as a Singleton setup that had whisky display bars and mixologists.

Rightly put, the Tusker Malt hospitality village was simply a spectacle. As guests enjoyed dinner, Janzi band played soothing jams, while the smartly dressed ushers ensured the tables never run out of cold Tusker Malt lager.

The hospitality village was also the perfect place that bridged the gap between golfers and non-golfers. The conversations swung from golf, to business, all punctuated by light moments.

Addressing guests during the prize giving ceremony, UBL Managing Director Mr Andrew Kilonzo applauded the Uganda Golf Union and Tusker Malt for putting together a world class tournament.

Kilonzo re-emphasized UBL’s commitment towards growing the game of golf by making it more accessible and inclusive.

“The Uganda Golf Union has raised the bar in staging this tournament. The organisation has been world class. This is undisputedly the finest golf tournament in the country and one of the best on the continent. Tusker Malt Lager is proudly associated,” he said.

“We are committed to the growth of golf in Uganda, and you can count on us for continued support,” Kilonzo added.

Zimbabwean pro golfer Robson Chinhoi had proved to be unstoppable for the four-day professionals’ tourney, and it wasn’t shocking when he was crowned the eventual winner of the Professionals Open.

Upon sinking the ball into the 18th hole, Chinhoi clenched his fists in excitement, threw his hands up in the air inviting the gallery to cheer even louder, and then dived into the Lake Victoria fresh waters, and made a victory swim all the way to the shores.

Fireworks displays lit up the Kigo skies, as the chief guest, Attorney General Hon. Kiryowa Kwanuka, UBL MD Andrew Kilonzo, UBL Board Member Jimmy Mugerwa, UBL Marketing and Innovations Director Emmy Hashakimana, and the Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko, handed over the trophy, prizes, and a Shs100m dummy cheque to Chinhoi.

The Tusker Malt Uganda Open 2022 attracted golfers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Zambia, Nigeria and Europe.

