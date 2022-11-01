On Sunday October 30th, corporates swapped their suits and ties for sportswear, to be part of what is arguably the biggest corporate multi-sport event in the country – The Corporate League.

Last weekend’s Corporate League outing took place at two different locations; the football games were played at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, while Hotel Africana hosted the pool table and swimming competitions.

The league, now in its ninth edition, has over fifty corporate entities competing in different sporting activities during the monthly outings.

I&M Bank Uganda continues to stand out, as one of the teams putting up tremendous performances at every outing.

And over the weekend, the bank was at it again, as they beat some of their opponents, and managed others, to book a spot among the top ten teams in the corporate league.

The I&M Bank’s Team Manager, Godfrey Odoch, attributed his team’s remarkable performance to discipline and determination.

“Soccer and swimming went on very smoothly for our team. Our main aim in this outing was to earn as many points as possible and maintain our spot amongst the top ten. The team performed exceptionally well, and with discipline and determination, I believe we shall make it amongst the top three, or even take the top spot,” said Odoch

The I&M Bank football team beat BBS 1-0, and drew with CFAO Motors 2-2, as well as Stanbic Bank 1-1.

As I&M Bank gears towards their first anniversary in the Ugandan market, I&M Bank’s Communications & Marketing Manager, Ronnie Zalwango thanked the organisers of the League in a special way, for availing them a platform where they get to recharge, keep fit, and meet with potential clients.

“As we gear up for our first anniversary in Uganda, we are grateful to the Corporate League organisers for the opportunity to be part of the league. The outings have helped us to keep fit and healthy, and also offered a relaxed atmosphere for us to meet and interact with potential customers,” said Ronnie.

Formed on July 24, 2002, to bring corporate communities together through sports, the League is an inter-corporate tournament where organisations compete in friendly games, and a perfect ground for like-minded professionals to network.

