Football viewers can look forward to extended action from the Premier League and Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 November 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this final round before the mid-season break encompassing the 2022 World Cup sees Newcastle United host Chelsea at St. James Park on Saturday evening.

The Magpies have enjoyed a fine campaign thus far and will be looking to underline the progress they have made under manager Eddie Howe by claiming the scalp of the Blues – though Graham Potter’s side have also put together some impressive showings in recent times.

“You try to assess the whole picture but I think for me I am very much a person that I want to commit to something fully. I think that is the best way for success,” said Newcastle boss Howe. “So that’s why I decided to do what I done with my family and bring everyone up and make that commitment. I will go all in and give everything I can for success.

“This is the best way for me. Off the pitch to stay sane and to try to deliver the best for my players I need to be happy and content with my life. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But I will have the feeling I have given everything, my best effort, that’s the only thing I can do.”

Saturday also features champions Manchester City looking to go to the break on the back of a home win when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium, and the same can be said of Arsenal when they head to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta recently reserved some special praise for midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has come through tough times with the club to be a beloved figure: “He has faced adversity in difficult moments, he has put his arm up when he had something different to do, his work ethic, the way he is as a person, the way he treats everyone around the club, and the love for this football club and profession is unquestionable. He fully deserves that and I’m really happy to see him enjoying his career.”

Sunday sees Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Aston Villa to the South coast, and the final Premier League match before Qatar 2022 is the meeting of Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage in West London, with the hosts looking to spring a major upset.

The top clash from Serie A in this round – which will be the final set of matches in the Italian top flight before a break for the 2022 World Cup – sees Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday night.

This clash sees Le Aquile test out their improving form against a Bianconeri side which has struggled for consistency across all competitions – and will also see manager Maurizio Sarri (the last man to take Juve to the Scudetto) come up against his old employers.

“Lazio are in good shape, have played well from the start,” said Sarri. “We’re still at the beginning. It’s a bit better compared to last season on a tactical level, seeing as seven or eight were already with us, but in terms of mentality we did start from scratch.

“The biggest mistake my players could make would be to listen to this rubbish about the Scudetto. Unfortunately, the city of Rome is a specialist in this sort of thing, building teams up and then crushing them to dust.”

Reigning champions AC Milan will be at home to Fiorentina earlier in the evening, with manager Stefano Pioli urging his players to remain focused right up to the breaking point of the campaign: “We have to play with our mentality and it is the next step, where we would show that we are doing better than last year. We need concentration for the next match.”

Sunday also features a black-and-blue derby between Atalanta and Internazionale, as well as Roma hosting Torino, while the pick of matches on Saturday sees Napoli welcome Udinese. The Zebrette will hope to revive the excellent form they showed earlier this season, but will come up against a Neapolitan side which has played some of the best football in Europe this term.

Udinese manager Andrea Sottil will hope Irish youth international Festy Ebosele (who is of Nigerian descent) can make another impressive impact: “I would pick him again as he trains hard,” said the tactician of the 20-year-old. “He’s a young lad who is settling in and making progress.”

Premier League broadcast details, 12-13 November 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 November

14:30: Manchester City v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Bournemouth v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:00: Liverpool v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: West Ham United v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

19:30: Newcastle United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:45: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 13 November

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Fulham v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Serie A broadcast details, 11-13 November 2022

All times CAT

Friday 11 November

21:45: Empoli v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 12 November

16:00: Napoli v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Sampdoria v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Bologna v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 13 November

13:30: Atalanta v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Verona v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:00: Monza v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Roma v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: AC Milan v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Juventus v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

