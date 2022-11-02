KAMPALA — DStv and GOtv are gearing up for the most ambitious FIFA World Cup of them all on SuperSport.

With just under three weeks to go, sweeping broadcast plans were announced for the 22nd tournament, taking place in Qatar from November 20.

The multi-platform offering will encompass all 64 matches and include hi-res broadcasts, customised language options, an array of supplementary programming, various catch-up options, top guests and analysts and streaming choices. SuperSport has undertaken recces to Qatar in anticipation of the year’s most anticipated sporting event and will have an embedded crew reporting from the heart of the action for the duration of the event.

“Given the convenient kick-off times and the big-name teams, we are anticipating a massive television event,” said Marc Jury, chief executive of SuperSport.

“This is far and away the biggest FIFA World Cup we are planning with a wealth of content supplemented by great guests and different viewing options. The entire viewing experience will set new standards for broadcast excellence.” Unveiling plans, MultiChoice executives detailed several elements that would contribute to making the 2023 World Cup a first-class viewing experience.

Presenters and guests

SuperSport will have an array of acclaimed presenters and analysts to break down the action and set the scene for what is to come. Live match anchors will be the well-established trio of Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo and Mozez Praiz, while former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke and Carol Tshabalala will work the microphone directly from Qatar.

International guests include an array of former African and European stars: Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen and Jaap Stam.

Digital

In what is expected to be a digitally-led World cup, SuperSport will be partnering with a number of global social platforms as well as FIFA’s team to take fans inside the tournament like never before.

Coverage will extend from the dressing room all the way to behind-the-scenes of SuperSport’s main studio operation. There will be interactive debates on Twitter, live spots on TikTok as well as full match coverage on all the major social networks. In a special series leading up to the tournament, Mark Gleeson will take a look back at defining moments in Africa’s history at the World Cup – mostly personal recollections from Africa’s “walking encyclopaedia”. Gleeson has attended every World Cup since 1980.

Meanwhile, on SuperSport.com, the World Cup coincides perfectly with the launch of the all-new website. With a new look and enhanced features, the Qatar experience will be a real treat for football fans, as the new match centres provide an unrivalled online experience. And just like with the app, fans are able to personalise the site and receive their favourite content as they land on the home page.

Also coming in to play for the World Cup is a cool interactive element, as users who sign in are able to answer pop-up questions around all the games as they read and watch the content on the site. There is the chance to prove you are the football whizz, and accumulate points towards an overall World Cup leader board.

Catch Up

The DStv Catch Up service will include all 64 matches, plus eight-minute and 26-minute highlights. There will be a dedicated World Cup section that includes magazine shows, with World Cup documentaries already available.

Magazine shows

SuperSport will broadcast five World Cup magazine shows regularly.

Marhaba Qatar – every Sunday morning at 9am and all six non-match days.

Masterplan – analysis show every Sunday at 10am and then at 2pm, after the group stage.

Super Saturday – will include live crossings and features from Qatar (9am).

World Cup Insights – Weekly conversations with top guests in Doha.

SuperPicks TV show – Supports the all-new SuperPicks platform powered by SuperSport & BetKing where everyone above the age of 18 can play sports games for free and win real money.

Additionally, short-form content will include the moment of the day and Qatar 360, an eye-catching montage set to music of sights, sounds and the fans.

Build-up programming

Pre-World Cup (from 6 Novembe ), the SS Football channel will be renamed FIFA World Cup Central, a 24-hour World Cup channel featuring classic games, FIFA documentaries, FIFA films, Road To Qatar, World Cup magazine show, Moment of Truth (10 episodes), Qatar Prepares, 2022 FIFA World Cup – The Journey, The Story of the World Cup, Football’s Greatest Stage, Countdown To Qatar, FIFA – When The World Watched, FIFA World Cup Moments, Once in a Lifetime – 2010, One to Eleven (documentary).

Languages

SuperSport’s World Cup broadcasts will be available in multiple languages including English, customised per region:

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo.

Kenya and Tanzania: KiSwahili

Ghana: Twi

Uganda: Luganda.

Ethiopia: Amharic.

Maximo: Portuguese.

Packages

Additionally, SuperSport’s offering will include World Cup action for Access and Family subscribers (via SuperSport LaLiga, DStv Channel 204).

Twenty group matches, four round of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, the third-place playoff and the final will be broadcast on the channel.

Technology

SuperSport will for the first time broadcast an entire World Cup in 4K, although High Definition remains a popular choice.

4K is ultra-high definition and lends itself to fast-action sport with every moment of every match to be displayed in brilliant detail.

Viewers who stream the tournament on DStv, will also be able to do so in 4K, provided they have a 4K television and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

ROA (DStv)

DStv Premium

All 64 matches live

24-hour World Cup channel

DStv Catch Up – highlights of all 64 matches (40 minutes after each match ends)

DStv Compact Plus

All 64 matches live

24-hour World Cup channel

DStv Catch Up – highlights of all 64 matches (40 minutes after each match ends)

DStv Compact

56 matches live

Full studio presentation

24-hour World Cup channel

Vernacular commentary

DStv Access

30 matches live, including opening match, semi-finals and final

All African teams

24-hour World Cup channel

GOtv channels ROA

GOtv SUPA

24-hour World Cup channel

64 matches live

Vernacular commentary

GOtv PLUS

30 matches live, including opening match, semi-finals and final

All African teams

24-hour World Cup channel

GOtv LITE

24-hour rolling sport news coverage with emphasis on FIFA World Cup

GOtv LITE (pop-up channel)

24-hour World Cup colour channel

Maximo

56 matches live on Max2 – Grande (matches to be simulcast on Max1)

Simultaneous kick-offs on max3 (30 matches)

Max360 – 24-hour dedicated fan channel

Portuguese commentary on all matches

One-hour dedicated studio build-up and wrap featuring local and international analysts

Dedicated magazine show from November 1

FIFA archives and build-up content from November 1

