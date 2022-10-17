If you were wondering why SMACK League was the trending topic on social media last night, the Old Boy’s of St Mary’s College Kisubi made it a point to put on a memorable spectacle to close off Match Day 17.

Kampala party animals who flocked Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant Lugogo were treated to an exciting game day including a fireworks display, Afrigo Band performance, Guinness and so much more on the evening’s menu.

The day that kicked off with grueling matches was not short of action from top table contenders Black Owners who fumbled their spot with a 2-2 draw against Vendors.

Team Zuluz continued their chase for league glory taking the day’s victory with a 3-1 win against the Gladiators amidst a heavy downpour.

However, heavy downpour could not stop the “movie” that was an action-packed evening when Zimbas, the hosts of Match Day 17 took the event a notch higher.

The Class of 2006 showed that they shine brightest when it comes to hosting by bringing on songstress Naava Grey and legendary Afrigo band that turned the party up and later literally lit with a fireworks display. When everyone thought the Zimbas had outdone themselves, they brought on celebrated singer Maddox Ssematimba and King Saha as surprise acts.

One Twitter user said, “SMACK League is no longer a league but a ‘lifestyle’ sincerely were is the lie”, a statement that describes exactly what the SMACK league has become.

The outfit that was meant to bring together Old Boys of the St Mary’s College Kisubi has since been transformed into a social phenomenon and if yesterdays’ outing was anything to go by, the league is definitely the number one plot for Kampala’s party lovers.

Now in its Fifth Season, the SMACK League was created by the Old Boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi to unite, network, creating opportunities, keep fit and give back to community.

The fortnightly league has attracted several sponsors including Guinness, Dstv, Sanyu FM, Stone Castle Inn, Soccanett, Jibu, Cavendish University, Oregon Dental and Venro

Related