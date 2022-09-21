KAMPALA– TotalEnergies EP Uganda has announced a two-year sponsorship for the Uganda Rugby team. As part of the sponsorship, the Company will contribute UGX 57 million towards activities of the National Women and Men’s rugby 7’s team including advertising, hospitality, training, and training gear, among others. sponsorship will augment and localize TotalEnergies position as the Official Sponsor of the Rugby World Cup France 2023, according to authority.

Speaking during the press conference held at Kyadondo Rugby Club, Mr. Philippe Groueix, the General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda said, “It is an honour and pleasure for TotalEnergies to sponsor rugby in Uganda. Rugby as a sport instills teamwork, discipline, passion, and respect; values that lie at the heart of TotalEnergies operations. The sport is also renowned for bringing people together to celebrate and encourage each other to succeed. As TotalEnergies EP Uganda, we want to reaffirm our pillar of standing together with our community through empowering a sport that has developed talent and enhanced Uganda’s global image.”

Mr. Groueix also added that the sponsorship reaffirms the Company’s commitment to Youth Inclusion and Education as the partnerships with Uganda Rugby Union will entail Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities to teach the game and its values to youth around the country.

Mr. Godwin Kayangwe the President of Uganda Rugby Union thanked TotalEnergies EP Uganda for the partnership. He mentioned that the rugby game in Uganda has been progressing steadily and sponsorships such as the partnership with TotalEnergies EP Uganda accelerate the games’ national and international prowess.

The sponsorship unveiling was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports, Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda Rugby Union, and TotalEnergies’ Joint Venture Partners: UNOC and CNOOC.

