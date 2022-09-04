KASESE – On Saturday morning, Kasese town witnessed the start of a monumental event, the first edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

The town, which is popularly known for its beautiful Rwenzori mountain ranges, was host to the marathon event, which drew in thousands of runners.

Runners brought life and excitement to Stanley Street as many participants raced for the principle cause of championing climate conservation and promoting sports tourism in the country.

In an interview with the media at the marathon, UBL Marketing and Innovations Director, Emmy Hashakimana stated that this would not be a one-off for the organisers and that the Tusker Lite brand would be a part of the adventure for a long time

“We are proud of what we have accomplished here today and I thank the organisers who have contributed to the success of this event. I’m certain that this marathon is going to transform business in Kasese. Already the signs are evident,” he shared.

Triumphant runners of both male and female long-distance challenges; Cheruta Isgah, Chesang Annet, Andyema Allan and Chebii Douglas were cheerfully celebrated at the end of the race and awarded medals and cash courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank.

A purse of Shs42m was shared among the winners with the top five in the 42km for both men and female races bagging five, four, three, two and one million shillings respectively. In the 21km half marathon, winners of both the male and female races bagged Shs3m each with the first runners up getting Shs2m and second runners up winning Shs1m each.

“The adventure was one of a kind, the terrain is magical and the slight drizzle in the morning greatly made it favourable for running and perhaps helped push me to my win,” an elated Allan Andyema, winner of the 42km men’s race recounted.

The organisers promised that the second edition would be held in July 2023.

“We want to attract more people from across the world to run and also climb Mt. Rwenzori and the conditions to climb are more favourable in July,” Amos Wekesa said.

Several dignitaries including Prince Wasajja, Former Woman MP Winnie Kiiza, the UNDP Uganda Country Representative Elsie G Attafuah, UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova and the State Minister for Tourism Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka graced the event.

WINNERS LIST

Women’s 42km Race

Winner Cheruta Isgah

1st Runner up Amuron Agnes

2nd Runner up Chelangat Priscilla

Women’s 21km Race

Winner Chesang Annet

1st Runner Nasasira Evas

2nd Runner Chelogont slyvia

Men’s 42km Race

Winner Andyema Allan

1st Runner Bahati Sadic

2nd Runner Omara Patrick

Men’s 21km Race

Winner Chebii Douglas

1st Runner Akankwasa Jonathan

2nd Runner Ramutwire Gilbert

Related