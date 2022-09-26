KASESE-Uganda Police Force has dominated the Taekwondo men and women categories in the ongoing 2022 Inter-forces Games in Mweya Peninsula, Kasese with 16 medals including six gold, five silver and five bronze.

The taekwondo discipline was held on Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Uganda Wildlife Research Institute in Katwe- Kabatooro town.

In the men’s category, the Cops won three gold, one silver and four bronze medals tallying to eight and emerging overall winners with a Gold in the category.

Prisons came second while Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and UPDF came third and fourth respectively.

In the female category, Police scooped three gold, four silver and one bronze to standout as the best with a total of 8 medals. UPDF came second on seven, Prisons (five) were 3rd while hosts UWA came last with 5 medals.

According to the In charge Police Martial Arts, Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Peter Malavu, the games were tough and all teams were well prepared.

“The competitions were tough, however, we emerged winners but the results were not to our expectations as we were targeting over 10 medals.” He stated.

Adding that the event has given police a good picture since they are preparing for the forthcoming East African Police Chiefs Cooporation games (EAPCO) due in Kigali, Rwanda in November this year.

AIP Malavu henceforth promised Police’s thorough preparations. Each force presented eight men and eight women in each category.

The 16th edition got underway on 19th September is earmarked to end on 30th. Different events are running concurrently such as football, Darts, Range shooting, Volleyball and Netball.

