KAMPALA —The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), is set to host the 22rd annual Bankers’ Gala slated to run from September 30 to October 31st.

The Bankers Gala 2022 was launched with a symbolic run by several Chief Executive Officers of leading financial institutions, at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Thursday September 29th 2022.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick presided over the event as Chief Guest. Blick thanked UIBFS for taking sports seriously, and appealed to the financial institutions involved in the gala to constructively engage their customers to follow and participate.

“I want to thank UIBFS for taking sports seriously, but I also wish that all players involved can appeal to their customers to actively get involved in the gala, that’s the only way it can get bigger every other year. Eight million people bank both formally and informally, if we could have only 30% of those participating in this gala, then we will not only have a bigger event, but a healthier population as well,” Blick said.

Blick also urged banks to start up programs to help sensitize athletes on financial literacy, so that they are able to make well informed long term, and profitable financial decisions.

I&M Bank, who joined the market in November 2021, after acquiring Orient Bank, will be joining the rest of the commercial banks in Uganda to compete in the Bankers Gala 2022.

Addressing the media at the launch ceremony, I&M Bank representative Godfrey Odoch, who also serves as the Sports Team Manager at I&M Bank, applauded the founders and organisers of the gala, for laying a strong foundation that has enabled the initiative to stand the test of time.

“I&M Bank is excited to be part of the Bankers Gala 2022; this is our debut since our rebrand to I&M Bank, and the plan is to make it a memorable one for us. The gala is testament of how far we continue to push boundaries for our clients as the banking sector.

In a special way, I applaud the founders and organisers of this gala, whose courage, determination, and ability birthed a sector unifying initiative,” said Odoch.

The one-month long gala will see the country’s leading finance and banking players compete in virtual games like the 21 days fitness challenge, online quiz, Outdoor games like football, netball, volleyball, basketball among others.

The gala will also include indoor games like table tennis, badminton, and chess.

The Bankers Sports Gala will be climaxed with a run that will be held on ‘the World Savings Day’ slated for October 31st. The run will comprise of categories ranging from 3km, 5km to 10km.

Since its inception in the early 2000s, the gala has provided a platform for the bankers to network, interact and share knowledge.

Related