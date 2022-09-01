KAMPALA – The Premier League will be made available across more packages from Thursday 1 to Monday 5 September 2022 on DStv and GOtv, SuprSport has announced.

Football lovers on the DStv Access package and up, as well as GOtv Value and up, will have full unrestricted access to all the thrills of spills on the SuperSport Premier League channel, starting on Thursday 1 September when Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United head to the King Power Stadium to take on a wounded and winless Leicester City.

This is a milestone move for GOtv as the first open weekend ever for the platform!

Moving into the weekend, United will be involved in another thriller, as they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on the early evening of Sunday 4 September. This was once a meeting of the league’s absolute powerhouses, but the Red Devils and the Gunners are no longer considered title contenders – with a place in the top four now the height of their realistic ambitions.

Nonetheless, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping for a strong performance at ‘The Theatre of Dreams’ as his side look to continue their progression – something that United counterpart Erik ten Hag will no doubt be envious of.

“We know the challenge of going to Old Trafford, and this game will be no different,” explained Arteta. “United have great individual quality in their team and we will not take anything for granted.”

This round also features the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on the early afternoon of Saturday 3 September. The rivalry between the Toffees and the Reds is a relatively friendly one off the field, but you can expect a brutal physical battle between the players.

“I love physicality in football but just in the rulebook and just make sure that we all stick to that, don’t go over the top, these kind of things, [don’t] make it like in the ‘good old times’, let me say it like this,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The round also sees Manchester City face a potential banana skin away to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, while two London derbies also catch the eye: Tottenham Hotspur will host Fulham on Saturday afternoon, while Sunday sees Chelsea host West Ham United.

The Hammers have generally struggled against the Blues, but manager David Moyes is hopeful of a different outcome this time around: “We always believe in ourselves, and the performances against the big teams has been impressive, in fact we haven’t always gotten what we’ve deserved from such games,” said the Scottish tactician.

Premier League Open Window broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 1 September

21:00: Leicester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 3 September

13:30: Everton v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Brentford v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport OTT7

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

18:30: Aston Villa v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 4 September

15:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Chelsea v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Manchester United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

