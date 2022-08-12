KAMPALA — Tusker Lite has on Thursday August 11, announced a a whopping UGX 800m sponsorship package for the inaugural Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

The much sought-after marathon is slated for Saturday September 3, 2022 in Kasese.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala, Mr. Emmy Hashakimana, the Uganda Breweries Ltd Marketing and Innovations Director said Tusker Lite has made a long-time commitment to ensure the marathon grows into one of the biggest events of its nature on the continent and even the world.

“I’d like to give assurances that this will not be a one off, ” he said.

Equator Hikes the marathon organisers have partnered with online retailer Jumia to sell marathon participation tickets that will be going for UGX. 50,000.

“Registration is now open on the Jumia shop. You can purchase your tickets and we shall deliver your kits at your door step within Kampala or you can choose to pick them in Kasese,” said Shakib Nsubuga, Jumia’s Expansion Manager.

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon was mooted with the aim of promoting sports tourism, fostering healthy lifestyles and highlighting climate change.

The marathon seeks to draw world attention to the iconic Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

“I climbed the Rwenzori Mountains recently and the beauty is indescribable. It is out of this world. The marathon will help draw world attention to this resource and increase the tourism numbers,” said Equator Hikes Director, Amos Wekesa.

With about 2000 running enthusiasts and professional athletes expected to trail blaze the running tracks at the foot of the Rwenzori ranges, the marathon will present a new challenge to both Ugandan and foreign runners alike.

“As Tusker Lite, we are looking forward to being a part of this monumental event that champions healthier lifestyles and reminds us of the need to conserve our environment. On top of this; our parent company UBL is not just in the business of selling beer, but is committed to transforming the lives of people. We are certain the marathon will transform businesses and the lives of the common people in Kasese,” Hashakimana added.

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run. Ordinary people are encouraged to take part in the 5km run and explore the scenic beauty that Kasese has to offer while at it.

Wekesa announced a Shs42m prize purse for the marathon runners courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank. Shs5m, 4m, 3m, 2m and Shs1m await to top five winners in the 42km full marathon for both men and women. The top three male and female athletes in the 21km half marathon will bag Shs3m, 2m and 1m respectively.

Tusker Lite has also organized a big concert after the marathon, which is more reason for people to get out of town on top of other fun activities like hikes, bird watching and boat rides on Kazinga Channel.

Other partners of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon include UNDP, Rwenzori Mineral Water and Rocket Health.

The highest peak of the Ruwenzori reaches 5,109 metres, and the range’s upper regions are permanently snow-capped and glaciated despite nearing the Equator.

The Rwenzoris are well-known for their unique alpine flora which includes many species endemic to the Albertine Rift in the higher altitude zones including giant heathers, groundsels and lobelias.

The Park, gazzated in the Rwenzoris, also supplies local communities with various wild resources and is an important cultural heritage.

