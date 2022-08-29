The one major mistake newbies to betting make, is considering that every price offered to punters by bookmakers is a fair price. This simply isn’t the case. If you understand basic probability and apply it to a sporting event, and then contrast the probability of each outcome with the bookmaker’s odds, you will be surprised at the disparity between the two. Sometimes you will be staggered!

Let us understand with an example and this is a basic example for illustrative purposes. Consider betting on the outcome of a tennis match where both players are evenly matched. There are ostensibly only two outcomes, Player A or Player B to win, and no more outcomes. Therefore the probability of each winning is 2.0 (or evens). However you will never see a bookmaker offer these odds because they need to make a profit. But even taking the profit into account, you will commonly find odds, which are nowhere near the true probability (something like 1.82 for Player A and 1.9 for Player B for example – much lower odds than evens). This should be taken note of while gambling.

However, if you shop around and take advantage of the huge numbers of online bookmakers, you can probably find odds for the same event, (something like 1.97 for Player A and 1.98 for Player B) elsewhere. So don’t take the first odds you see in front of you, use an odds comparison website to find the best price.

Probability is the Key to Betting

Now, as revealed by one of the trusted Indonesian online casino websites, extend this basic rule of probability to other more complicated sporting events. For example, a player to score the first goal in a soccer match. At 11.0 (or 10/1), the price might seem good odds at first glance. I mean, you can win £100 just by wagering £10!

Do Your Research

Yes, it is always important to do your own research. But is it really good value? How many players can theoretically score (normally 22), but a better measure, is how do the selected players rank in terms of likelihood to score? Where does your selection stand in that list? How many times has this player scored on average in his previous career in this position? Is he playing home or away? Is his team on form allowing him to get into scoring positions more often? Is he on form? What is the team selection for the game? Are the best players available or injured? Is it attacking or defensive? Who needs to win the game more? Those are just for starters – there are many more factors to consider.

So let’s say our player scores one goal every five games on average – it sounds like a good bet? But he is away from home, against better opposition and his team are not on form and neither is he. Also, remember he has to score the first goal. Say for example the average amount of goals scored in any game in this league is 3, then theoretically, he only has a 33% (or 1 in 3) chance of being the first scorer, even if he does score! So really, you could hazard an educated guess that his real price probability stands at around 20-1.

Find Out Where you can Grab the Best Odds

The point is, when you analyze closely all the factors in establishing probability, it becomes clearer whether the odds are fair or not. You will find that some bookmakers consistently offer better odds on certain sports than others. For example Stan James and Bet365 regularly offer great value on horse racing, better than their larger competitors.

So pause before you place your bet, and think it through – how many logical outcomes are there, what other factors could influence the event. So now you understand how to approach a bet and check the odds, here are some tips to get you started in the right direction.

Use an odds calculator if you are analyzing complicated bets or hedging your bets (i.e. backing and laying – see the article on laying for more information). There is an excellent menu of tools at this odds comparison website.

If you place a lot of bets, consider keeping a record of your bets on a spreadsheet, to see where your profits and losses reside. This will help you spot flaws in your betting. If you are betting and speed is vital, maybe for horse racing or in-play, have a pen and pad handy to record your bets so you can check on them without taking your eyes off your pc.

Make use of the wealth of information about sports available on the internet to educate yourself on whatever sport you gamble on. There are some incredibly useful websites with valuable databases packed with sports statistics such as this football stats website.

Keep tabs on the latest talk on the punters forums around the net, such as this sports betting forum. Take the time to share your insights with other punters and ultimately everyone will reap the rewards from swapping ideas and information.

Do not reveal to bookmakers that you have any betting systems or strategies. You may soon find your account suspended and there is nothing you can do about it – bookmakers don’t like winners!

Use decimal odds instead of fractional odds, which are often the default setting. It’s much easier to calculate and compare prices with decimal odds.

Gain an Inside Edge on the Bookie

Undoubtedly the bookmaker holds the upper hand in the betting world, but often it’s because punters do not adhere to the simple logic of betting and are not aware of the tools available to them. Think carefully about the probability of the event you are betting on and whether it is really good value or not. Betting is a tough game to beat the bookmaker but there are opportunities out there if you pick and choose them wisely.

Related