Jacob Kiplimo made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion Joseph Cheptegei by breaking his compatriot’s Commonwealth Games record at the Alexander Stadium. Kiplimo stepped up in the absence of world champion Joshua Cheptegei to maintain Uganda’s dominance in the event.

Cheptegei was scheduled to defend his Commonwealth title on opening night at Alexander Stadium, but the Ugandan world record holder opted out to better prepare for the upcoming Diamond League races.

The three-man Kenyan threat of Kibiwott Kandie, Daniel Ebenyo, and Edward Zakayo Pingua was left unchallenged, leaving Kiplimo, the bronze medalist from the Olympics and the world, all by himself.

Up until Kiplimo and Ebenyo broke free of the pack and reduced the fight for the gold to a two-man contest with two laps remaining, the Kenyans had largely controlled the race’s tempo.

As they approached the last bend shoulder to shoulder, Kiplimo found another gear and sprinted the final 100 meters in a Games record time of 27 minutes, 9.19 seconds. His hands were raised in celebration as he finished the race.

“I think for me winning this Commonwealth Games title was everything, the most important thing for me this season,” said Kiplimo. However, I still have a lot to accomplish in the future at the Olympics and world championships.

The other two positions on the podium were held by Kenyans, Ebenyo taking silver and Kandie taking bronze.

Uganda has won the men’s 10,000-meter race at every Commonwealth Games since 2006 thanks to Kiplimo’s outstanding victory.

