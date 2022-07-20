The Ugandan Netball team, the She Cranes, does not have a private training facility where they can prepare for tournaments.

As they prepare for the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) conducted a sponsored event on Tuesday at Serena Hotel to raise funds for the construction of a private training facility for the sport. The games commence the next week.

The squad’s training sessions prior to the Birmingham games were limited, and UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo argues that the team would have played more friendlies in preparation for the Commonwealth Games if there had been a private training facility.

“It would have been more fun to play friendly games if we could have trained privately,” She said, “a private training site can save money and host more games.”

UNF-sponsored event at the Serena Hotel on Tuesday raised $127 million for this cause.

According to Babirye, the first stage will be to purchase land for the private training facility at a cost of Shs2 billion.

UNF wants to conduct more fundraising dinners to generate Shs5 billion, which is the anticipated overall cost of the project, according to UNF Board Chair Margaret Zziwa.

