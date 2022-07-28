Source

The gaming industry is constantly growing to meet the changing users’ needs. We’ll see more sites like Casumo.com that do their best to provide the ultimate user experience. The business in this sector follows the latest trends and implements the newest technologies. VR and AR are integrated into the gaming experience, elevating it to a whole new level. On the other hand, cloud-based gaming gained massive popularity due to its convenience.

With many reputable brands on the market, we compiled a list of the most popular providers. They have excellent expertise and skilled teams and provide excellent development services.

Glu Mobile

This company focuses on providing an engaging gaming experience and has been on the market for ten years. They focus on implementing innovations as a way to gain market advantage.

Hyperlink InfoSystem

This company has experienced teams that will answer to their customer’s needs. In their diverse portfolio, they have Rummy, Ludo, Pet Universe, and many more popular games. This company is known for implementing the latest technologies such as Metaverse and VR.

Jam City

Jam City has teams all around the world, telling enough of the expertise. They are dedicated to providing the best mobile games with highly attractive features.

[x]cube LABS

This brand isn’t only a gaming development company but offers an extensive range of services. With over 700 projects under its belt, they are a leader in the market.

Machine Zone

Machine Zone has created some of the most popular games, such as Game of War. They focus on providing an excellent visual experience and making their games available worldwide.

Scopely

The company is responsible for publishing, creating, and managing different types of games. Scrabble GO and MARVEL Strike Force are some games that conquered the gaming world. The solutions are mobile-oriented, highly engaging, and user-friendly.

Zynga

Zynga is a game developer that has been in business since 2007, creating games that emphasize social activities. Farmville was the most popular game on Facebook and came out from this company. Cafe World and Frontierville are some of the other games this brand is proud of.

N3TWORK Studios

Being relatively new in this sector, the brand focuses on blockchain technology and implements it in gaming. Although they are up for a year, they have over 100 experts on their team.

HData Systems

This company provides an immersive experience for gamers with stunning graphics for the best visuals. They are pros in developing action and adventure games that users are obsessed with.

iTechArt

iTechArt is a game development company that creates a solution that fits the customer’s needs. With over 15 years in the industry, they have the experience to develop bespoke solutions.

Final thoughts

Working with a trusted company in the gaming industry will ensure you get the best results. This list gathers the best companies that have won the market with their expertise. They will shape a gaming solution that matches your specific needs.

Related