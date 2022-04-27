Uganda Cup – Quarter Finals

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Mbale Heroes

Kakyeka Stadium

Wednesday, 27-04-2022

Mbarara City FC sealed the final spot of the 2022 Uganda Cup semi final following a hard fought 1-0 victory over Regional side Mbale Heroes.

Henry Kitegenyi was the hero of the day as he scored the winning goal two minutes from time.

The striker lashed onto a lose ball after the Mbale Heroes defence failed to clear Najib Tusubila’s hopeful cross into the area.

It was a victory that was hard to attain by the hosts on a wet afternoon at Kakyeka.

Mbarara City were the dominat side and they created the better opportunities on the day.

Augustine Kacancu had a header saved before Solomon Okwalinga was also denied off a freekick.

After wave-after-wave of attacks, the pressure finally told as Kitegenyi fired in from inside the area and his shot was deflected into the back of the net on 88 minutes.

The win sees Mbarara City join Booma FC, Vipers SC and BUL FC as the four semi finalists in this year’s Uganda Cup.

Just like last year, the semi finals will be played on home and away basis.

