Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Vipers SC

Omondi Stadium

Saturday, 16-04-2022 @4pm

KCCA will be hoping to reduce the gap between them and top spot when they take on Vipers SC at Lugogo on Saturday afternoon.

The Kasasiro Boys currently sit second on the log with 46 points, nine behind the Venoms with seven games to play.

Anything but three points for Morley Byekwaso’s side will all but hand Vipers this year’s crown.

It has been a frustrating last few months for KCCA who were hoping to put up a decent fight until the end of the season.

They have won only two of their last seven games with the other five all ending in draws.

Despite losing only one game all season, the one 1-0 loss away to URA FC at the start of the year, it has been the draws that have hurt them dearly.

The Lugogo based side has drawn 10 of their 23 games so far and it is what might cost them a sixth UPL crown in 10 years.

The other shortcoming for them is their inability to score enough goals. Byekwaso’s side that has previously been known for scoring goals, has managed just 34 (goals) this season which is 4th best today.

For Vipers, they have won 17 of their 23 games since the start of the season, drawing four and losing just two.

Since the start of February, they have won eight of their nine games and drawn the other. That is title clinching form and will be hoping to literally seal it by avoiding defeat away to KCCA on Saturday.

They have also been in good form on the road, of late, winning three of their last four games and drawing the other (1-1 at UPDF FC).

Having also reached the last eight of the Uganda Cup, they are on course to winning a first League and Cup double.

KCCA welcome back playmaker Usama Arafat who has missed the last two games with a knock. Patrick Kaddu and Julius Poloto are short of fitness and not expected to feature. Ibrahim Juma and Joseph Bukenya will be game-time decisions after returning to full training this week. Gift Ali is ruled out for the rest of the season while Dominic Ayella is missing due to school commitments. Emmanuel Wasswa, Geofrey Wasswa and Brian Kayanja are long-term absentees.

Vipers have been boosted by the news that Yunus Sentamu and Siraje Ssentamu who were injured in the win against URA FC have been passed fit. Fabien Mutombora has been ruled out of the game with a head injury thus Jack Komakech will deputise Dennis Kiggundu in goal. Ibrahim Orit, Paul Willa are both long-term absentees.

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides since September 2010. In the past 24 meetings, Vipers have won 10, KCCA six with the other eight all ending in stalements. KCCA come into the game having won only two of their last seven home games against Vipers (D2 L3). The Venoms have not lost any of their last four games against KCCA, winning twice and drawing as many times. Last season, Vipers defeated KCCA home and away. However, the two sides drew 2-2 in their first meeting this season, at Kitende.

