Uganda Premier League

BUL FC 2-0 URA FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Monday, 04-04-2022

Former URA FC forward Richard Wandyaka scored twice for BUL FC as they defeated his ex-side 2-0 on Monday.

Wandyaka who has struggled to tie down a starting slot in the Eastern Giants’ squad, this season, opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark as he brought down Hillary Onek’s speculative long ball before side-footing into the back of the net.

The second came early in the second half with Wandyaka pouncing onto Karim Ndugwa’s lay-off before firing into the top corner.

URA who have been title pretenders all season struggled to create chances on the afternoon despite dorminating most of the possession.

Cromwel Rwothomio who has been in and out of the starting team, in the second round, was denied by Emmanuel Munoobi off a header while Benjamin Nyakoojo could not guide Ivan Sserubiri’s freekick goalwards.

BUL’s lead never looked to be in jeopardy as URA did not fashion much going forward.

This is just URA’s third loss of the season and it leaves them on 43 points from 23 games.

For Bul, they climb onto 41 points in fourth and sit three (points) ahead of 5th placed Arua Hill SC.

In their next fixtures, BUL are away to Gaddafi FC on Friday, April 15 three days after URA host Vipers SC.

The Uganda Premier League continues on Tuesday with Vipers SC hosting Mbarara City at Kitende while KCCA FC look to reignite their title charge at home to UPDF FC.

