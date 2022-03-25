Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC vs Onduparaka FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Friday, 25-03-2022 @4pm

Wakiso Giants will be hoping to continue their latest recent form when they take on Onduparaka FC on Friday.

The Purple Sharks have been impressive in the last few weeks, winning four of their last five contests in all competitions. The only exception in that period is the 4-2 loss away to Arua Hill in a game they literally failed to get going.

The form has seen them reach the last 8 in the Cup and elevated them to 6th on the League log.

Wakiso are scoring goals for fun of late, scoring 13 in their last five games and if they can continue on that same line, Onduparaka will have to work extremely hard to pick anything from Wakiso.

However, the Caterpillars have also improved lately.

They have lost only once in their last four games in all competitions.

They are in the Uganda Cup round of 16 where they take on SC Villa next week but it is their League position that is worrying.

Despite sitting in 12th, they are just two points above the relegation zone and know they need to continue gathering points so as to avoid the drop at the end of the season.

They come into the game having won only one away game all season (D1 L7). The contest at Wakiso is a daunting one for them but they have proved in the recent past that they have it in them to grind out victories.

Wakiso Giants welcome back striker Frank Ssebufu from injury having missed the Uganda Cup victory over UPDF FC on Monday through injury. Tom Masiko is the only confirmed absentee due to a knock sustained in training.

Onduparaka will be without captain and top scorer Shaban Muhammad who is suspended. Rashid Okocha is also still suspended until the end of the season. Rashid Agau is injured and thus ruled out. However, Rashid Yakini and Mathais Muwanga both return to the team.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2019. In the previous five meetings, Wakiso Giants have won twice, Onduparaka once and the other two have ended in draws. This fixture is yet to witness an away victory with all three victories going to the home side. Wakiso are currently on a four game unbeaten run against Onduparaka (W2 D2). The only loss to the Caterpillars came in the very first meeting between the two. Last season, Wakiso Giants took four points off Onduparaka including three in 2-0 victory at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium. Earlier in the current campaign, the two drew 1-1 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The other games to be played on Friday will see Express FC away to Mbarara City, Tooro United host Arua Hill SC while Busoga United entertain BUL FC.