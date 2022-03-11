Uganda Premier League

Tooro United FC vs Vipers SC

Buhinga Stadium

Friday, 11-03-2022 @4p

Vipers are steadily justifying their early favourites-to-win-this-season’s-title, tag.

They currently sit top of the Uganda Premier League with 43 points, three ahead of KCCA FC won occupy second spot.

They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions with their last defeat being the loss to Arua Hill SC at the start of the year.

That loss is also their only one away from home all season with the other games they have failed to win on the road being the draws at Express FC and UPDF FC.

Their last game was the 2-1 home victory against Bright Stars FC and they should go into Friday’s game confident of winning three more points.

For Tooro United, they are on the brink of suffering immediate relegation back to the FUFA Big League.

Sitting bottom of the log with just nine points all season, Ibrahim Kirya’s side know that they are now starting to run out of games to save themselves.

They start the day nine points away from safety and coming off back-to-back losses, it will take a dramatic turn of events to stop Vipers at Buhinga.

Tooro United will still be without long-term absentee Isaac Mpagi. Kenneth Madira is also unavailable following an injury suffered in the loss to Police FC in the last game.

Vipers are without Paul Willa who has just undergone surgery. Lawrence Tezikya is also set for a long spell out as he is expected to undergo surgery on a broken fracture. Umar Kyebatala and Dennis Kiggundu are yet to return from injury.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides since the first in November 2013. Vipers have never lost to Tooro United, winning 10 and drawing the other five of their meetings. The Venoms have won five of their six away games against Tooro.

The other games to be played on Friday will see Police FC away to Busoga United while Bright Stars host in-form BUL FC.

Related