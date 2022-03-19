Uganda Cup

Vipers SC vs Kataka FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Saturday, 19-03-2022 @3pm

Vipers are on course to winning their first-ever double this season as they sit top of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and are in the Uganda Cup round of 16.

The Venoms who enjoy a four point lead at the top of the UPL host FUFA Big League side Kataka FC in the Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Venoms are have without a doubt been the best side in Uganda this season and will hope to maintain that by sealing a spot in the last 8 of Uganda’s oldest competition.

Off a comfortable 2-0 victory over Busoga United in their last League game, the Venoms must be oozing confidence at the moment.

As evident from the past Cup ties, Roberto Oliviera tends not to shuffle his side too much with most of his first team players lacing their boots and taking to the pitch.

Paul Mucurezi who has been impressive off the bench in the last few weeks is expected to be handed a start.

Mucurezi has scored twice in the last four games including the second against Busoga United on Wednesday.

However, the Venoms will continue to be without Paul Willa who has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery.

Lawrence Tezikya and Umar Kyebatala have been out for most of the campaign and are not expected to feature once again on Saturday.

The likes of Bashir Asiku, Kareem Watambala, Dan Sserunkuma and Denis Mwemezi who have barely been in the starting time, in recent weeks, are all hoping for a kick-in against Kataka.

To reach this staga Vipers took care of Kigezi Homeboyz (1-0) and Kalongo United (3-1) in the round of 64 and 32 respectively.

Kataka will hope their Big League form can inspire them to what would be a major upset.

The Eastern Region based side currently sit third on the Big League table with 29 points and on course to gaining promotion to the top tier is they finish in the top three.

To reach the last 16, Kataka eliminated Rukasere Growers and Paidha Black Angels in the past two rounds.

The other game to be played on Saturday will see Booma FC host TIPSA at the Masindi Grounds.

