KAMPALA — Sport-loving DStv customers are in for a super sporting weekend with the DStv Open App weekend – granting access to ALL sporting events via the DStv App regardless of package.

This means that on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 March, customers subscribed to Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages will have unrestricted access to SuperSport channels on the DStv App, including WWE, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Golf and SuperSport Tennis amongst others. And a what an eventful sporting weekend it’s set to be!

“In an increasingly mobile environment, rewarding our DStv App customers with some of the best sports content from around the world is part of how we are ensuring that our customers enjoy memorable moments whether at home or on the move. The DStv App gives them an unparalleled viewing experience,” says MultiChoice Uganda Hassan Saleh.

The DStv Open App weekend is headlined by some incredible football action, including Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (Sunday at 16:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Premier League) and the always epic ‘El Clasico’ from La Liga, as Real Madrid take on Barcelona (Sunday at 22:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport La Liga).

Motorsport fans will be enthralled by MotoGP’s second round of the 2022 season, the Grand Prix of Indonesia, with qualifying (Saturday at 09:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport) and the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races (Sunday at 06:00 CAT, 07:30 CAT and 09:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport) set to get pulses racing.

The return of Formula 1 is another major highlight this weekend, with qualifying (Saturday at 16:50 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport) and the race (Sunday at 16:55 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport) set to give us a first glimpse of the sport’s radical new machines… as well as the revival of the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton!

Cricket fans will be treated to India v Australia from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (Saturday at 03:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Cricket), as well as South Africa’s second ODI against Bangladesh (Sunday at 10:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Cricket), amongst other highlights.

World-class athletics will feature strongly on the DStv Open App weekend, with action from the IAAF Indoor World Championship: Saturday will see Day 2 Morning and Afternoon sessions (10:25 CAT and 18:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3), while Sunday has Day 3 Morning and Afternoon sessions (10:55 CAT and 17:35 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3).

Golfing action is headlined by Days 3 and 4 of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship (19:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Golf), the UFC will feature a Fight Night from London, as Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall go to war in the main event (Saturday, prelims at 20:00 CAT and main card at 22:00CAT LIVE on SuperSport Action), and the semi-finals and final of the ATP Tour’s BNP Paribas Open leads the tennis coverage (Saturday at 03:00 CAT and 05:00 CAT , as well as Sunday at 22:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Tennis).

The DStv App gives customers access to plenty of live channels from sports, to movies, news, music and much more. Whether you want to use the DStv App for some alone time with your favourite shows, or share with family and friends, DStv’s got you!

Related