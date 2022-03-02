KAMPALA – GOtv Uganda, has announced a sponsorship deal for the SHE Cranes Netball team at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

The announcement was kicked off with a friendly match that saw the ladies compete amongst themselves with a 04-00 score All players actively participated as they showed good sportsmanship and true passion for the game.

Speaking at the announcement of the sponsorship of the ladies’ national team, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda highlighted the importance of supporting home grown teams like the SHE Cranes as they carry the country’s banner everywhere they go.

“The SHE Cranes have proven their worth as the national team with the various championships attained over the years. It is without a doubt that at MultiChoice we sought it only right to sponsor the SHE Cranes ladies’ netball team to a tune of almost UGX 82 million shillings as they prepare and gear up for tournaments like the Australian Netball Championship, US Open Netball Championship, SHE cranes regional tours, Scotland Friendly Game, Fast 5 tournament (New Zealand) and the World Cup 2023,” noted Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.

Joan highlighted that the GOtv Uganda sponsorship was especially geared towards the CommonWealth Games in Birmingham. “With this sponsorship our hope is that the team will solely concentrate on practicing for the tournament knowing fully well that items like travel expenses and apparel are well taken care of.”

The sponsorship will cover travel expenses for the team as well as kits for all SHE Cranes Netball players. While receiving the dummy cheque Babirye Kityo Sarah the President Uganda Netball Federation welcomed MultiChoice Uganda’s generous contribution sighting the importance of supporting local sports talents like the SHE Cranes.

“These young ladies represent our country each time they go out to compete at championships worldwide. I strongly believe that with the backing from sponsors like GOtv Uganda, SHE Cranes is destined for greatness without inhibitions whatsoever.” Babirye noted.

The SHE Cranes have exhibited their prowess in the sport with their recent victory at the African Netball Championships where they scooped silver. Ahead of the CommonWealth games set to take place in July 2022, the SHE Cranes will actively prepare and compete in regional across the country and Africa.

