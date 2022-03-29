Uganda Premier League

Express FC 2-1 Police FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Tuesday, 29-03-2022

Express FC ended a run of nine games without victory as they came from a goal down to defeat Police FC 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles who had last won a League game at the start of January had to do it the hard way, conceding on 11 minutes thanks to good link up play between Juma Balinya and Tonny Mawejje before the latter swept home from just outside the area.

Express created chances to level matters immediately but Eric Kambale missed from close range before heading wide.

At the other end, Mawejje nearly doubled the Cops’ lead but his left-footed effort was parried to safety by Denis Otim.

In the final minute of the three added onto the first half, George Ssenkaba levelled matters, rising high to node home a Sadiq Ssekyembe corner.

The second arrived just after the break with Ivan Mayanja pouncing onto Eric Ssenjobe’s poor clearance, firing onto the cross bar before the ball bounced off George Kiryowa and into the back of the net.

Police tried to restore parity but created little to trouble Otim in the Express goal.

For Express, they were guilty of missing several chances to score a third with Kambale, Mayanja and Joseph Akandwanaho the culprits.

However, they held on to register a first victory under interim head coach James Odoch on the 7th time of asking.

Victory takes Express into 6th with 36 points while Police drop to 10th on 24 points.

The other game played on Tuesday saw UPDF defeat Gaddafi FC 3-1 in Jinja.

