Arua Hill SC vs Wakiso Giants

Barifa Stadiu

Wednesday, 02-03-2022 @2pm

Arua Hill have been impressive in their debut top flight season and will hope to continue on the same road on Wednesday.

They start the day in 6th spot with 29 points from 18 games.

The Leopards only worry going into the game is the fact that they have not won in their last two as they lost to Vipers and drew at home to BUL FC.

However, those two sides are above them in the standings and it is acceptable if they fail to beat them.

The visit of Wakiso, however, presents a decent opportunity to return to winning ways for Livingston Mbabazi’s side.

For Wakiso, they come into the game desperate for points.

They have lost their last two league games, conceding seven goals without scoring.

Off a 5-2 Uganda Cup victory last week, Alex Gitta will be hoping that win inspires his side on Wednesday.

Arua Hill welcome back the duo of Alfred Leku and Bright Vuni who missed the draw with BUL due to suspension. Innocent Maduka also returns from injury and expected to feature. However, Midfielder Faizul Ibrahim is suspended due o accumulation of yellow cards.

Wakiso are expected to be without a host of first-team players on Wednesday. Ivan Bogere, Frank Ssebufu, Ibrahim Kasule, Hassan Wasswa, Simon Namwanja and Samson Kirya will not take part due to respective injuries or illness. George Kaddu is suspended following the sending off against URA FC. However, they have Edward Satulo and Alex Komakech available for selection after overcoming knocks.

This will be just the second-ever meeting between the two sides.

The first saw Arua Hill defeat Wakiso Giants 2-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in the first round.

