Uganda Premier League

UPDF FC 0-0 SC Villa

Bombo Military Grounds

Sunday, 06-02-2022

Record Uganda Premier League winners SC Villa took their winless run to four as they drew 0-0 away to UPDF FC on Sunday.

In a game that witnessed little goal-mouth action, Villa came the closest to scoring but missed twice in quick succession.

Goffin Oyiwroth set himself up off a Saddam Masereka cut-back but shot weakly at Yusuf Wasswa before the ball found it’s way into the patch of Benson Muhindo who was unmarked at the far post but the forward saw his effort cleared off the line by James Begisa.

Neither side really showed intent to walk away with all three points and fittingly, shared the spoils.

Villa who lost to Vipers SC earlier in the week have now taken just two points out of a possible 12 and pressure mounts on Greek tactician Petros Koukouras who was brought in at the start of the season to steady the ship at Villa Park.

The result means the Jogoos have taken just 17 points from 16 games this season and occupy 10th on the standings.

Just like Villa, UPDF are also enduring a poor run of results of their own. The Army side has not won in seven with their last victory coming in the 2-1 win over Bright Stars at the start of December.

Brian Ssenyondo’s outfit stay in 9th with 20 points on the 16-team log.

