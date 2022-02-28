The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Competitions Department has set the date for the pending Uganda Cup round f 64 clash between Super Eagles and SC Villa.

The game was initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 20 but was postponed after Villa were involved in a road accident on their way to Pece Stadium in Gulu where they were slated to be hosted by Super Eagles.

It has now been revealed by the Competitions Department that the game will he played on Monday, March 07 at the same venue.

Because that fixture was not played, it resulted into the postponement of Express’ round of 32 game which was scheduled for this past Sunday. The Red Eagles are supposed to face the winner between Super Eagles and Villa for a place in the last 16.

It is understood that the round of 32 tie involving Express and one of Super Eagles and Villa, is yet to be scheduled but a communication will be made regarding the matter, in the near future.

It’s scheduling is still complicated as the league will be resuming this week and the national team has CHAN qualifiers coming up this month.

The teams that have made it to the round of 16, so far include Police FC, Bright Stars, Onduparaka, Vipers SC, BUL FC, Wakiso Giants, UPDF FC, Mbarara City, Ndejje University, Maroons FC, Kataka FC, Iganga Young, Mable Heroes, Booma FC and Tipsa FC.

Related