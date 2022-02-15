Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, February 15

-Wakiso Giants 0-5 URA FC

-Bright Stars FC 1-1 Police FC

Viane Ssekajugo produced his best performance since joining URA FC as he scored four goals in their 5-0 win away to Wakiso Giants FC on Tuesday.

The former Wakiso Giants forward had his tail up for the entire game and consistently troubled his former pay masters.

His first goal saw him beat Hassan Wasswa for pace, off a Steven Mukwala flick, before sloting past the on-rashing Samson Kirya.

The second came four minutes to halftime as he charged down Shafik Kagimu’s wayward shot before expertly poking it into the roof of the net.

The fashion in which he sealed his hattrick would be described by some as a gift but it was he tenacity and never-give-up attitude that saw him charge down a George Kaddu clearance before drinking the balk over Kirya, just past the hour mark.

With the game already won, he reacted smartest to head home Saidi Kyeyune’s corner, late in the contest.

Wakiso who created several chances after going a goal down could not sustain the momentum and never looked like finding a way back after Ssekajugo doubled the Tax Collectors tally late in the first half.

Their best chance to score fell to Rahmat Ssenfuka but the midfielder was foiled as he tried to direct a header into the back of the net.

Substitute Sam Ssenyonjo wasted an opportunity to score a consolation as he shot over after wiggling his way into shooting position.

The Purple Sharks ended the game with 10-man after Kaddu was sent off for receiving two yellow cards with the second coming on 70 minutes.

Victory takes URA FC to 34 points, five behind leaders Vipers SC who are away to UPDF FC on Friday. They however stay third on the standings despite going on a run of four successive victories dating back to the start of this year.

For Wakiso Giants, they are still 7th with 27 points from 18 games.

At Kavumba, Bright Stars FC and Police shared spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Juma Balinya scored direct from a freekick to draw Police level after Yasin Mugume had given Bright Stars the lead at the start of the second half.

It was a contest that Bright Stars dominated to a reasonable extent as they created the better chances.

They could’ve take a first half lead but Emmanuel Loki could only bother the upright after making a breathtaking dash into the Police area.

Eventual man-of-the-match Fiat Cleophus then headed wide from a Mugume corner as the hosts continued to exert their authority.

Before Police equalized, Loki wasted another big chance as he headed Andrew Kaggwa’s teasing cross wide.

It will feel like two dropped points for Paul Kiwanuka’s side who were clearly better on the day but they will take the point as they continue their resurgence.

They have now not lost in their past three games, winning once and drawn the other two. The Stars stay in 14th with 16 points, level with 13th placed Mbarara City.

For Police, they climb into 10th with 18 points from as many games.

Related