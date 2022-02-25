Uganda Cup – Round of 32

Police FC 1-0 Gaddafi FC

Philip Omondi Stadium

Friday, 25-02-2022

Juma Balinya’s second half strike was all that Police FC needed to take care of Gaddafi FC 1-0 in their Uganda Cup round of 32 tie at Lugogo on Friday.

In a game that the Cops were no where close to their best, Balinya pounced on a lose ball after George Kiryowa sent Ruben Kimera’s corner back into the six-yard box.

They had earlier threatened through Emmanuel Mugume’s speculative effort that was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi.

It was a performance that left a lot to be desired for Police who did not create so much infront of goal.

Yusuf Ssozi had an effort sail over from just-inside the area in a second half that witnessed the hosts spend most of the final minutes pegged back in their own half.

On the other hand, Gaddafi looked the better side for huge spells in the contest but their poor finishing coupled by some excellent defensive play by the Cops, kept them at bay.

Umar Kyeyune dragged an effort wide while Frank Mulimi was denied by Eric Ssenjobe’s last ditch tackle while through on goal.

After going a goal down, Gaddafi tried to throw the kitchen sink at Police with Basangwa seeing a header cleared off the line before the on-loan Vipers forward hit the post with a cross-shot.

The Soldier Boys had a late chance to draw level by substitute Ronald Bithum sent his effort over off a brilliant Charles Ssebutinde cross.

The result sees Police who reached the semi finals of last year’s competition, become the latest team to reach the 2022 Uganda Cup round of 16.

