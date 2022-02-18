The Uganda U17 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifan has trimmed the provisional squad currently preparing for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.
The team is set to face Ethiopia in the first round of the Qualifiers. The first leg is slated for March, 04 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende while the second (leg) takes place a fortnight later in Addis Ababa.
After five days of residential training at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, the coach reduced the number of players from 50 to 30.
Khalifan is expected to further trim the squad to the final 20 who will tussle it out with the COSAFA neighbours.
Speaking to FUFA Media, Khalifan said that the five days enabled him and the technical team to select ‘the cream’.
“We have had five days in camp and this period has helped us to select the cream that will be retained here. He said on Friday.
“Given the fact that most of the girls had had a long lay off, we asked FUFA to have a big number and indeed we have benefited from it.”
After the reduction, the number in camp will come to 25 with five expected to re-join on Monday.
The five are players that recently featured for the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team against Ghana and will have FUFA Women Super League engagements over the weekend at their respective clubs, hence the two-day absence.
These include; Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Phiona Nabulime all from Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC plus Catherine Nagadya and Joweria Nagadya from Uganda Martyrs WFC and Lady Doves FC respectively.
Retained Provisional Squad
Goalkeepers
Akayo Anita – Isra Soccer Academy
Nansamba Bridget – Riness SS WFC
Kaidu Sharon – Uganda Martyrs HS Ladies WFC
Kasubo Halima – Wakiso Hill WFC
Defenders
Nanyanzi Nakato Patricia – Rines SS WFC
Birabwa Justine – Wakiso Hill WFC
Namirimu Faridah – Wakiso Hill WFC
Nakimera Sharifah – Kawempe Muslim LFC
Nabulobi Patience – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC
Nadhengo Rebecca – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC
Natooro Desire Katisi – Kataka She FC
Namakula Hadijah – Kawempe Muslim WFC
Midfielders
Naiga Patricia – Wakiso Hill WFC
Kisakye Dorcus – Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC
Namutebi Krusum – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Nanyombi Elizabeth– Devine Soccer Academy
Nabulime Phiona – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Odaru Immaculate – Mukono HS WFC
Nyinagahirwa Shakira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Nandago Hadijah – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Nakato Bridget – Lady Doves FC
Forwards
Nassazi Allen – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Najjuma Shamsa – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC
Nagadya Catherine – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC
Munyana Brenda – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC
Nalumu Sumaiyah – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC
Nagadya Joweria – Lady Doves FC
Nangendo Esther – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Babirye Hairat – Isra Soccer Academ
