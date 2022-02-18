The Uganda U17 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifan has trimmed the provisional squad currently preparing for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The team is set to face Ethiopia in the first round of the Qualifiers. The first leg is slated for March, 04 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende while the second (leg) takes place a fortnight later in Addis Ababa.

After five days of residential training at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, the coach reduced the number of players from 50 to 30.

Khalifan is expected to further trim the squad to the final 20 who will tussle it out with the COSAFA neighbours.

Speaking to FUFA Media, Khalifan said that the five days enabled him and the technical team to select ‘the cream’.

“We have had five days in camp and this period has helped us to select the cream that will be retained here. He said on Friday.

“Given the fact that most of the girls had had a long lay off, we asked FUFA to have a big number and indeed we have benefited from it.”

After the reduction, the number in camp will come to 25 with five expected to re-join on Monday.

The five are players that recently featured for the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team against Ghana and will have FUFA Women Super League engagements over the weekend at their respective clubs, hence the two-day absence.

These include; Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Phiona Nabulime all from Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC plus Catherine Nagadya and Joweria Nagadya from Uganda Martyrs WFC and Lady Doves FC respectively.

Retained Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Akayo Anita – Isra Soccer Academy

Nansamba Bridget – Riness SS WFC

Kaidu Sharon – Uganda Martyrs HS Ladies WFC

Kasubo Halima – Wakiso Hill WFC

Defenders

Nanyanzi Nakato Patricia – Rines SS WFC

Birabwa Justine – Wakiso Hill WFC

Namirimu Faridah – Wakiso Hill WFC

Nakimera Sharifah – Kawempe Muslim LFC

Nabulobi Patience – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC

Nadhengo Rebecca – Uganda Martyrs HSL FC

Natooro Desire Katisi – Kataka She FC

Namakula Hadijah – Kawempe Muslim WFC

Midfielders

Naiga Patricia – Wakiso Hill WFC

Kisakye Dorcus – Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC

Namutebi Krusum – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Nanyombi Elizabeth– Devine Soccer Academy

Nabulime Phiona – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Odaru Immaculate – Mukono HS WFC

Nyinagahirwa Shakira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Nandago Hadijah – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Nakato Bridget – Lady Doves FC

Forwards

Nassazi Allen – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Najjuma Shamsa – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC

Nagadya Catherine – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC

Munyana Brenda – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC

Nalumu Sumaiyah – Uganda Martyrs HSL WFC

Nagadya Joweria – Lady Doves FC

Nangendo Esther – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Babirye Hairat – Isra Soccer Academ

