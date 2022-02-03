Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC 1-1 KCCA FC

Bombo Military Grounds

Thursday, 03-02-2021

KCCA FC missed a chance to retain top spot as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Onduparaka FC on Thursday.

In a game that was rearranged after the earlier encounter in Arua was abandoned due to crowd trouble, Denis Iguma opened the scoring to hand KCCA the lead but Filbert Obenchan’s first half own-goal levelled matters on the day.

It was a contest that KCCA did not want to be replayed and they never really looked upto the task as they struggled for most of it.

They however could’ve won it late but substitute Sadat Anaku’s effort rattled the upright after he was played clean-through on goal by Patrick Kaddu.

For Onduparaka, they were in inspired form and will feel they should have won it as they created the better chances.

Shaban Muhammad and Ronald Mubiru bot git glorious opportunities in the second half to score but could not. Shaban failed to poke into an empty net an Emmanuel Oketch low cross while Mubiru could not force home a rebound after Benjamin Ochan thwarted Baiden Mujahid.

The result means KCCA move to 32 points, one behind leaders Vipers SC. For Onduparaka, they stay in 13th with 14 points from their opening 15 games.

In their next fixtures, Onduparaka are away to Tooro United on Tuesday, February 08 while KCCA host URA FC the following day.

