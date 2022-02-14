Uganda Premier League defending champions Express FC have parted ways with head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Bbosa has been in charge of the club since February 2020 when he replaced George Ssemwogere.

His departure was announced on Monday, February 14.

“Express FC would like to confirm that Wasswa Bbosa is leaving his role as head coach with immediate effect. Express announced.

“The club would like to thank Wasswa Bbosa for his dedication and memories, most notable of those include winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (2020/2021) for the first time in 12 years and the CECAFA Kagame Cup, the first ever in the club’s history.”

It is understood that Bbosa has been sacked because of Express’ recent poor run of results that have seen them drop 10 points behind leaders Vipers SC.

It is also believed that his ever-deteriorating relationship with club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa is the other reason for Bbosa’s departure.

James Odoch who has been Bbosa’s assistant will take charge of the first team on an interim basis. Odoch will be assisted by Daniel Kiwanuka who has been acting as the goalkeeping coach.

Express who sit 5th on the UPL standings, return to action on Friday away to Busoga United before hosting KCCA FC the following week.

