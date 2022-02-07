Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC vs Express FC

Kavumba Recreational Grounds

Monday, 07-02-2022 @4pm

Express FC will be eager to continue their brilliant run of form when they travel away to Bright Stars on Monday.

After losing their opening two games of the season, the Red Eagles have gone on a 13-game unbeaten run since, winning seven and drawing six times.

The form has seen them climb into into 5th spot with 27 points, six behind leaders Vipers SC.

With the Venoms only in action later in the week, Wasswa Bbosa’s side have a chance to close the gap at the top to three points and continue pilling up the pressure.

Express’ biggest concern in the first round was not scoring enough goals and it is something they will need to address if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

For Bright Stars they will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointing 3-0 loss to URA FC last week.

The Stars who have endured a trying start to the season, were coming off two impressive results before the Tax Collectors set back.

The had beaten SC Villa 1-0 at Kavumba and held the Red Eagles to a 1-1 draw at Wankulukuku.

The Stars come into the contest with new head coach Paul Kiwanuka hoping to register his first league victory.

Kiwanuka who is currently in his third stint at Bright Stars, is their third head coach of the season.

The Stars’ recent performances against Express have been inspiring and they will hope to use that as motivation going into Monday’s contest.

Bright Stars have been boosted by the return from injury of forward Emmanuel Loki. Defender Simon Ssemayange who missed the loss to URA also returns from suspension. However, they are likely to once again be without Warren Bbule and Andy Kyambadde who are both still struggling with fitness.

Express FC will be without winger Godfrey Lwesibawa who is nursing a knee injury. Midfielder Nicholas Kasozi is also out through suspension. Captain Enock Walusimbi is unavailable as he travelled to Spain with a host of other local players. Martin Kiiza should be able to feature after returning from national team duty last week.

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides since the first in November 2013. In the past 18 meetings, Express have won five, Bright Stars four with the other nine all ending in draws. The two sides have drawn all of their last two matches including 1-1 in the first meetings this campaign. Express have not won away to Bright Stars since the 2-0 victory back in March 2017. In the preceding games, Bright Stars have won twice while the other two have ended in draws. The reverse fixture at Kavumba, last season, ended in a 2-1 victory for Bright Stars.

