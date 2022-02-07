Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars 0-0 Express FC

Kavumba Recreational Grounds

Monday, 07-02-2022

Express FC took their current unbeaten run to 14 games as they drew 0-0 away to Bright Stars on Tuesday.

It was a game that neither side wanted to lose with the hosts creating the better chances on the afternoon.

Unlike in the loss to URA FC last week, Bright Stars were very much up for the challenge and could’ve found the breakthrough early, only for the returning Emmanuel Loki to send his attempt wide from a good position.

They continued to be the better side going forward, especially in the first half. Fiat Cleophus shot wide from distance while captain Nelson Senkatuka could not generate power in his effort while inside the six-yard box and saw his shot head straight at the grateful Denis Otim.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side got a glorious opportunity to open the scoring, midway through the second half, but Loki was foiled by the wood-work after he was played through on goal by Joseph Janjali. Janjali too couldn’t convert on the rebound as his header sailed over.

Late in the contest, Isa Bugembe forced Otim into an angled save off a strike from a freekick.

For Express, Playing without the likes of Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa, they struggled to create clear opening in the final third.

The trio of Martin Kiiza, Joseph Akandwanaho and Charles Musiige who were playing behind striker George Ssenkaba struggled for much of the game.

Akandwanaho who was making a return to Kavumba to face his former side set-up Ssenkaba to force a decent save from Simon Tamale.

Ssenkaba had had a sniff on goal in the first half but his first-time effort off a Daniel Shabena pass flushed wide of the target.

Substitute Enock Ssebaggala tried his luck from distance but his effort was saved comfortably by Tamale.

In the end, both sides settled for a point which sees Express move into 4th with 28 points, level with Arua Hill SC but with a superior goal difference.

For the Stars, they stay in 14th position but they now have 12 points from 16 games.

In their next fixtures, Bright Stars are away to SC Vila on Friday, February 11, the same day Express hosts Tooro United at Wankulukuku.

