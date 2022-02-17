SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to continental club action from the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup this weekend, with matches scheduled for Friday 18, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 February 2022.

The action opens in the CAF Champions League on the evening of Friday 18 February, with title holders Al Ahly heading to Sudan to face Al Hilal, which will be followed by AmaZulu hosting Horoya AC. The Red Devils missed last weekend’s CAFCL action due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, and they will be hungry to make up for lost ground.

“This is our competition, a tournament we have had the honour of winning in the past two years,” said Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. “I expect it will be as difficult as always and we must prepare our team well for what will be a tough first game away from home.”

Saturday 19 February features a trio of matches from the CAFCL, with two afternoon kick-offs – Petro de Luanda v Wydad Casablanca and Al Merrikh v Mamelodi Sundowns – as well as an early-evening clash which sees Sagrada Esperanca host heavyweights Zamalek.

“It’s a very important competition that we lost in a painful manner in 2020 and which we exited early last year,” said Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron. “The [beginning of the group stage] is very important so we have to get a positive result.”

Sunday 20 February brings a trio of games from the CAF Confederation Cup, starting off with Zanaco hosting Pyramids FC and followed by Orlando Pirates visiting Al Ittihad and USGN playing host to Simba SC.

Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu knows the importance of winning their home games: “We must make the most of these opportunities. We know that games away in African club competition are very difficult to win. It will not be easy, [Pyramids] are a quality opposition, but we must fight for our home pride.”

CAF Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 18 February

18:00: Al Hilal v Al Ahly – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

21:00: AmaZulu v Horoya – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Saturday 19 February

15:00: Petro de Luanda v Wydad Casablanca – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Al Merrikh v Mamelodi Sundowns – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

18:00: Sagrada Esperanca v Zamalek – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

CAF Confederation Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 20 February

15:00: Zanaco v Pyramids FC – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 Africa and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:00: Al Ittihad v Orlando Pirates – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:00: USGN v Simba SC – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

