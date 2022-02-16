Uganda Premier League

Wednesday, February 16

-Arua Hill SC 2-2 BUL FC

-Tooro United 1-1 SC Villa

Simon Oketch scored within a minute of coming on to ensure his BUL side takes home a point from the contest played away to Arua Hill SC on Wednesday.

Oketch who had replaced Umar Mukobe on 86 minutes, netted 60 second later to tie the game at 2-2.

BUL had taken a 16-minute lead through new signing Karim Ndugwa who was scoring his first goal for the club.

However, Samuel Ssekamatte drew the hosts level in expert style as he netted from a direct freekick.

At the stroke of halftime, Gaddafi Wahab scored his second goal in as many games to ensure Arua Hill flip the contest onto it head.

With the Leopards holding on for another victory, Oketch silenced the crowd at the Barifa Stadium as the two sides settled for a point each, on the day.

The result means Arua Hill stay in 6th with 29 points, one behind 4th placed BUL with both sides having played 18 matches.

In their next fixtures, Arua Hill are away to Tooro United on Saturday, February 26 while BUL visit Busoga United the day after.

In Kabalore, SC Villa took their winless run to six games following a 1-1 draw away to Tooro United on Wednesday.

The Jogoos took an early lead inside three minutes as defender Bernard Agele pulled clear at the back post to head home a Davis Ssekajja corner.

They then pulled back and allowed Tooro United to dominate proceedings, spending most of the first half pegged inside their own half.

Tooro could’ve equalized mid-way through the opening half but Muhammad Nsereko’s fierce drive from just inside the area flushed wide.

After sustained pressure, Tooro were handed a glorious opportunity to level matters when Fred Agandu was judged to have handled in the area. Former Villa forward Nsereko stepped up and in Jorginho-like style, netted from the resultant spot.

Villa’s best chance to regain their lead fell to Benson Muhindo but he could not head in Agele’s cross following a well-worked freekick.

The draw leaves Villa in 11th with 18 points. They are now just two points above the relegation.

For Tooro, they remain bottom of the standings but move to nine points from 18 games.

